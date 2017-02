WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's listed construction company Budimex , unit of Spain's Ferrovial , may pay some 70-80 percent of this year's net profit in dividend, Budimex chief executive Dariusz Blocher said on Wednesday.

"We will pay dividend from 2011 profit. It would be good for some profit to stay at the company, so maybe the dividend will be below 100 percent of earnings, maybe some 70-80 percent depending on shareholders' decision," Blocher said at a press conference. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Patryk Wasilewski)