Oct 28 Financial Group Budushchee's (Financial Group Future) shares rose 3 percent in their debut on the Moscow Stock Exchange as investors welcomed Russia's first IPO in nearly a year.

FG Budushchee, one of the biggest managers of private pension funds in the country, sold 9.8 million shares at 1,190 roubles per share, valuing the company at 58.5 billion roubles ($929.47 million).

* The IPO was priced slightly above the midpoint of its indicated 1,060-1,260 roubles per share range.

* Its main shareholder, Russian investor Boris Mints' O1 Group, sold a 20 percent stake raising 11.7 billion roubles

* CEO Marina Rudneva said the IPO attracted "considerable interest" from a wide range of investors and that the book was oversubscribed by more than 1.2 times

* FG Budushchee's IPO comes 11 months after Novorossiysk Grain Plant's listing in December amid Russia's struggles with economic crisis and geopolitical tensions with the West over Ukraine and Syria.

* Russian IPO appetite in London: Five Russian companies went public in 2014-2015, and only one of them listed their shares in London; A stark contrast from 2010-2012, when nearly half of the 31 IPOs debuted in London. ($1 = 62.9392 roubles) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)