LIMA May 28 Unionized workers at Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura's main silver mine Uchucchacua have approved a plan to go on strike, labor leaders said on Monday.

They have not yet set a date for the start of the strike but a walkout would add to woes for the miner, where workers downed tools on Saturday at the Orcopampa gold mine.

(Reporting By Patricia Velez)