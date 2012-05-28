(Adds comments by labor leader, details of mine)
LIMA May 28 Workers at Peruvian miner
Buenaventura's silver mine Uchucchacua have approved a
plan to go on strike and would join those who already have
downed tools at its Orcopampa gold mine, labor leaders said on
Monday.
Uchucchacua produced 296,403 kilograms of silver last year
and Orcopampa, where a strike began on Saturday, produced 8.1
million fine grams of gold.
Lorenzo Zuniga, a labor leader at Uchucchacua, said the day
of the strike had not yet been set.
Workers are pushing for better wages and benefits even as
China, a major buyer of Peruvian resources, shows signs of
economic slowing and worries about the euro zone debt crisis
intensify.
"Our base has already approved the plan to strike, we are in
the list of demands and the company gives no solution," Zuniga
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Peru, a leading global supplier of raw materials, is the
second-largest producer of silver and sixth-largest gold
producer.
