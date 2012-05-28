(Adds comments by labor leader, details of mine)

LIMA May 28 Workers at Peruvian miner Buenaventura's silver mine Uchucchacua have approved a plan to go on strike and would join those who already have downed tools at its Orcopampa gold mine, labor leaders said on Monday.

Uchucchacua produced 296,403 kilograms of silver last year and Orcopampa, where a strike began on Saturday, produced 8.1 million fine grams of gold.

Lorenzo Zuniga, a labor leader at Uchucchacua, said the day of the strike had not yet been set.

Workers are pushing for better wages and benefits even as China, a major buyer of Peruvian resources, shows signs of economic slowing and worries about the euro zone debt crisis intensify.

"Our base has already approved the plan to strike, we are in the list of demands and the company gives no solution," Zuniga told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Peru, a leading global supplier of raw materials, is the second-largest producer of silver and sixth-largest gold producer.

