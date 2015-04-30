(Adds more earnings report details, context)
LIMA, April 29 Peruvian precious metals miner
Buenaventura reported first-quarter net income
of $17.3 million on Wednesday, well above its $16.1 million loss
in the same period a year ago.
The result was below the $37 million estimate of one analyst
who recorded the forecast with Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rising production and falling costs at Yanacocha, a large
mine in which Buenaventura owns a 43.7 percent stake, offset an
11 percent year-on-year drop in net sales, the company said in a
statement.
Gold output from Yanacocha rose 20 percent in the first
quarter from the same period a year ago, according to
Buenaventura, Peru's biggest publicly traded precious metals
miner.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization for operations including its joint ventures
rose 26 percent to $142.9 million, Buenaventura said.
Buenaventura posted a $76.1 million net loss for the
previous full year.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken
Wills)