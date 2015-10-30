HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
LIMA Oct 29 Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura reported a $23.2 million net loss in the third quarter on slumping gold and silver prices that hurt sales.
The result was the second straight quarterly loss for the company, leaving it with a $24.7 million net loss in the first nine months of 2015.
Sales fell 35 percent year-on-year to $200 million in the quarter as gold prices fell 13 percent and silver dropped 26 percent, the company said in a statement.
Last year Buenaventura, Peru's biggest publicly traded precious metals miner, posted $78.3 million in net profit in the third quarter. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
