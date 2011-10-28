(Adds details of financial results, gold production)
Oct 28 Peru's largest precious metals miner
Buenaventura (BVN.N) posted third-quarter net income of $208
million on Friday, up 19 percent from a year ago due to higher
metals prices and greater sales volume.
Buenaventura controls 43.7 percent of the Yanacocha gold
pit. It also owns 18.7 percent of the copper mine Cerro Verde
(CVE.LM), where union members have been on strike for a month
though operations have continued.
Gold production without counting Buenaventura's stake in
Yanacocha fell 9 percent to 107,157 ounces in the third quarter
and dropped 6 percent to 256,887 ounces including Yanacocha.
Buenaventura's stock closed up 0.02 percent at $42.87
before its results were announced.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez, Teresa Cespedes and Caroline
Stauffer)