AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 22 Peruvian precious metals
miner Buenaventura expects the government to
issue an environmental permit for its San Gabriel gold project
at the end of the year, the company's vice president of
operations said Tuesday.
Igor Gonzales added that San Gabriel, formerly called
Chucapaca, will likely produce around 200,000 ounces of gold per
year starting in the first quarter of 2018. The mine will cost
between $460 million and $520 million.
Buenaventura scaled back its plans for the project after
buying full control of it from Gold Fields last year. It opted
to design an underground instead of open-pit mine, lowering the
level of investment.
"But it will have higher ore grades because the mine will be
more selective," Gonzales told reporters while attending a
mining conference. "We think it's the most efficient way to
spend our capital."
