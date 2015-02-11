NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - The City of Buenos Aires has set initial price thoughts on a six-year no-grow non-call for life US$500m bond at 9.25% area, banking sources on the deal said on Wednesday.

Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and JP Morgan are expected to price the bond today. Expected ratings are Caa2 by Moody's, CCC- by S&P and CCC by Fitch. (Reporting by IFR reporters; Editing by Marc Carnegie)