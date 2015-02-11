BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - The City of Buenos Aires has set initial price thoughts on a six-year no-grow non-call for life US$500m bond at 9.25% area, banking sources on the deal said on Wednesday.
Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and JP Morgan are expected to price the bond today. Expected ratings are Caa2 by Moody's, CCC- by S&P and CCC by Fitch. (Reporting by IFR reporters; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.