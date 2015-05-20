NEW YORK, May 20 (IFR) - If local newspaper reports prove to
be true, Argentina's Province of Buenos Aires is all set to
launch a new bond deal worth at least US$500m in the next few
days.
If it happens, the deal would be the first international
bond sale from the province since 2011 and would mark a revival
of a similar transaction rumored to be in the works in May of
last year.
At the time, however, concerns over Argentina's looming
default meant investors were demanding a yield that was well
above the province's target.
But despite all this background noise, so far the reaction
from market participants about a potential deal from the
province has been positive.
"There is appetite for yield and for paper that is not
involved in the legal saga," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of
brokerage Torino Capital in New York.
Investors seem keen to increase their exposure to Argentina
and have shown strong appetite for bonds issued by the local
governments, which are isolated from the sovereign's legal
dispute with holdout creditors.
Earlier this year, the City of Buenos Aires amassed around
US$2bn in orders when it sold a new US$500m six-year amortizing
bond to international investors, which priced at a yield of
8.95%.
According to the local reports, the province is targeting a
yield of below 10% for the new sale.
"If they do a five-year, people would be comparing it with
the 2021s which are trading at (a yield of) 10%," said
Piedrahita. "A 10-year has a better chance of getting done."
He argued the province could get away with a coupon of
9.875% or 9.75% if the new notes were issued at a discount to
par value.
A New York-based investor, however, said that while the deal
might clear the market at those levels, he would prefer a yield
higher than 10%.
"It might be possible, but for me inside 10% is going to be
a stretch," said the investor. "I would want something for the
tenor extension (from 2021s to 2025s) and a new issue premium."
The province's 2021s were trading at 102.5-103.5 on
Wednesday, for a yield of 10.18%-9.91%, said a New York-based
trader.
Any potential bond sale would provide much needed relief to
the regional government of Argentina's capital city, which in
October must repay a little over US$1bn in principal on its
11.75% 2015s.
"Everyone is expecting a deal from the Province of Buenos
Aires," said a Buenos Aires-based banker. "I think it will help
them settle all the uncertainty around the 2015s."
Investors are also probably aware they would be buying bonds
issued by a province that could be on the cusp of more
prominence. Daniel Scioli, the governor of the province and a
member of President Cristina Fernandez's party, is currently the
front-running candidate in Argentina's presidential elections.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Shankar Ramakrishnan)