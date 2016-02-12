Feb 12 Two more cases of norovirus have been confirmed in Kansas in a probe involving a Buffalo Wild Wings Inc restaurant, but the source could not be identified, a spokeswoman for the state health department's Johnson County office said.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment had said last week that out of the 10 people being tested, norovirus had been confirmed in one person.

The probe is related to a Buffalo Wild Wings' restaurant in Overland Park in suburban Kansas City.

"We have taken additional steps to conduct deep cleaning for norovirus at all Kansas City area restaurants," a spokesman for the company, known for its chicken wings, said in an email on Friday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)