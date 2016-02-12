UPDATE 3-Norway's wealth fund turns spotlight on company tax and pay
* Fund's accumulated returns exceed amount injected (Adds CEO quotes from Reuters interview, reaction)
Feb 12 Two more cases of norovirus have been confirmed in Kansas in a probe involving a Buffalo Wild Wings Inc restaurant, but the source could not be identified, a spokeswoman for the state health department's Johnson County office said.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment had said last week that out of the 10 people being tested, norovirus had been confirmed in one person.
The probe is related to a Buffalo Wild Wings' restaurant in Overland Park in suburban Kansas City.
"We have taken additional steps to conduct deep cleaning for norovirus at all Kansas City area restaurants," a spokesman for the company, known for its chicken wings, said in an email on Friday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Fund's accumulated returns exceed amount injected (Adds CEO quotes from Reuters interview, reaction)
BEIRUT, April 7 The Syrian presidency said a U.S. missile attack on a Syrian army air base in Homs had increased Syria's resolve to defeat insurgent groups, vowing to step up the pace of operations against them.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 7 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it planned to invest around 400 million euros ($425 million) in Europe this year in a bid to grow its sales there by 20 percent over the next two years.