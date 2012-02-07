BRIEF-Wayfair reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.34
Feb 7 U.S. bar and grill chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations as more people dined at both its new and existing restaurants.
The company's shares were up more than 12 percent after the bell. The stock closed at $70.19 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $13.6 million, or 73 cents a share, from $10.2 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, whose peers include Ruby Tuesday Inc and DineEquity Inc's Applebee's, said revenue jumped 34.5 percent to $220.5 million.
Same-store sales rose 8.9 percent in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 67 cents a share, on revenue of $210.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
