* Third-quarter earnings/share $0.95 vs est $0.85
* Revenue rises 28 pct to $315.8 mln vs est $311.5 mln
* Same-store sales at company-owned restaurants rises 4.8
pct
* Shares rise 10 pct after market
By Maria Ajit Thomas
Oct 29 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc reported
third-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates as an extra
week of big sporting events enticed more customers to visit its
restaurants, sending its shares up 10 percent in extended
trading.
Buffalo Wild Wings also reported a strong start to the
fourth quarter, a performance in stark contrast to that of other
casual dining chains such as Ruby Tuesday Inc and Darden
Restaurants Inc, owner of the Olive Garden and Red
Lobster chains.
Both have been hit as customers curb spending in an
uncertain economy.
"(Buffalo Wild Wings) have a product that consumers want
right now - beer, wings and sports," Sterne Agee & Leach analyst
Lynne Collier said.
An extra week of the National Collegiate Athletic
Association (NCAA) and National Football League (NFL) games in
September boosted the company's sales in the quarter, she said.
The company's third quarter ended on Sept. 29, compared with
Sept. 23 in 2012.
"Buffalo Wild Wings has developed a brand that has no equal
and as a result displays results like no other," B. Riley & Co
analyst Conrad Lyon said, noting that the restaurants are
popular places to hang out and watch games.
Same-store sales at Buffalo Wild Wings' company-owned
restaurants rose 4.8 percent in the third quarter, almost double
the 2.7 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix
expected.
The company added that same-store sales rose about 5.3
percent at company-owned restaurants for the first four weeks of
the fourth quarter.
Buffalo Wild Wings said revenue jumped 28 percent to $315.8
million for the third quarter. Analysts on average had expected
$311.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $17.9 million, or 95 cents per share,
from $10.7 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected 85 cents per share.
Buffalo Wild Wings shares have risen 77 percent this year to
Tuesday's close of $129.51 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)