* Says plan will eliminate $245 mln in debt
* Second bankruptcy petition in 4 years
* Says has received $50 million in DIP financing
(Adds details, company comments)
Jan 18 Restaurant operator Buffets Inc
filed for a pre-arranged bankruptcy on Wednesday
citing an "unsustainable debt burden," marking its second
bankruptcy in four years.
The company filed for bankruptcy a second time weighed down
by debt, its inability to close as many restaurants as it wanted
due to lease restrictions, and a weak economy, Buffets'
spokesman Nathan Riggs told Reuters by phone.
Buffets said it reached an agreement with its senior lenders
to recapitalize the company and eliminate almost all of its $245
million outstanding debt.
Riggs added that the company had reduced its debt to $240
million from about $940 million after its first bankruptcy
filing.
The pre-packaged plan will see the company's existing
lenders receive 100 percent of its new common stock upon
emergence from the bankruptcy process, Buffets said in a
statement.
The restaurant operator also said it will close 81
underperforming restaurants and expects to emerge from
bankruptcy within six months.
Buffets, which is controlled by Credit Suisse and a group of
lenders, had first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2008, and
emerged from it a year later.
The company's latest restructuring agreement is similar to
the one bankrupt restaurant chain operator Friendly Ice Cream
Corp reached with its creditors. The agreement allowed
Sun Capital Partners Inc, which owned Friendly before it filed
for bankruptcy, to buy the company's assets.
"The important step we're taking today is the culmination of
the strategic alternatives review that our Board of Directors
initiated in May 2011," said Chief Executive Mike Andrews.
The filing is the second "Chapter 22" petition in the past
week, following Hostess Brands, which landed back in bankruptcy
for the second time in less than three years.
Buffets, which operates 494 restaurants under brands like
HomeTown Buffet, Ryan's and Fire Mountain, said it will receive
a $50 million bankruptcy loan, known as debtor-in-possession or
DIP finance, to fund operations while in court protection.
The case is in re: Buffets Restaurant Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-10237.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal & Chris Jonathan Peters in
Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Roshni Menon)