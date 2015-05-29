(Fixes typo in first para)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - Warren Buffett's reputation for knowing which way the wind is blowing in equity markets has earned him the nickname the "Sage of Omaha."

But his prescience also appears to extend to fixed income, given the recent rout in long-dated euro bonds.

Rock bottom yields coaxed Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway into the euro bond market for the first time in March, raising a 3bn three-tranche offering, which included a 1bn 1.625% 20-year tranche priced at 99.6110 to yield just 1.648%.

Just weeks later, however, unprecedented volatility in the Bund market slammed shut the window for issuing long-dated euro paper at razor thin yields.

The sudden change in mood caught other US firms off-guard, with McDonalds forced to pull a 20-year tranche of a euro bond sale last week after investors failed to show up.

"It's clear the market doesn't really want long dated paper from US issuers any more," said one corporate bond investor.

For its only foray into the market, it seems Berkshire Hathaway could not have picked a better time.

But there are two sides to every trade, and Buffett's gain has come at the expense of bond investors.

Despite being swamped with 7.5bn of orders, Berkshire's bonds tanked in the secondary market. The cash price bid on the 20-year tranche collapsed to a cash price low of just 89.5 on May 14, a 10 point drop in little over two months.

The price action is just as dramatic in swap spread terms, blowing out from 57bp over mid-swaps at new issue to 93bp on Friday. A portfolio manager said that these dramatic moves in credit spread, despite there being no negative news about the companies involved, reflect investors' renewed fears about the paucity of liquidity in corporate bonds.

Some investors in long-dated corporate bonds are already feeling the pain.

"A few people have got mauled since Bunds started selling off," said a hedge fund manager. "Some of the deals weren't offered with a duration hedge and they've been ripped to pieces."

In hindsight, one thing is clear: if Warren Buffett decides to sell, you should think very hard before you buy.