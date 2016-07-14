BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Warren Buffett has donated roughly $2.86 billion more Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to five charities, as part of the billionaire's plan to give away nearly his entire fortune.
Buffett's 11th annual donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities comprised 19.61 million Class "B" shares of Berkshire, according to a Thursday regulatory filing.
The donations, which were made on Wednesday, increased Buffett's total contributions to the charities to more than $24.3 billion since 2006. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.