March 3 Berkshire Hathaway head Warren Buffett on Monday said that he preferred to keep buying large operating businesses to build the company for the future.

"Our preference at Berkshire is to keep buying big operating businesses," the billionaire investor said in an interview on CNBC. "In terms of building Berkshire for the long term, we just like adding earning power, big chunks of earning power."

However, he added that stock holdings were "generally for very long term."