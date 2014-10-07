Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
NEW YORK Oct 7 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Tuesday that the businesses of big U.S. banks were not as good as they were a few years ago, and that U.S. home-building would pick up.
"What was a very profitable business has been turned into a good business if executed well," Buffett said on the largest U.S. banks at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, California.
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: