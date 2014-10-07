NEW YORK Oct 7 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Tuesday that the businesses of big U.S. banks were not as good as they were a few years ago, and that U.S. home-building would pick up.

"What was a very profitable business has been turned into a good business if executed well," Buffett said on the largest U.S. banks at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, California.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione)