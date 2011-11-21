IWAKI, Japan Nov 21 Billionaire investor
Warren Buffett said on Monday that his view on Japanese industry
has not changed following the March earthquake and that he was
looking for opportunities in the country.
He also said that the problems at scandal-hit Olympus
had not changed his view on Japan's fundamentals.
Buffett made the comments on his first visit to Japan, to
open a new factory in Iwaki City in Fukushima of cutting tool
maker Tungaloy Corp, a unit of a firm in which Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds an 80 percent stake.
The factory is located about 40 km (25 miles) from the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which has been leaking
radiation since it was wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami.
Buffett was originally set to visit Japan on March 22, but
the trip was postponed due to the quake.
Tungaloy, formerly part of industrial conglomerate Toshiba
Corp, supplies automakers with superhard tools used to
cut, groove and turn engine parts.
