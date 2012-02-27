BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
Feb 27 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is holding onto its Johnson & Johnson stake for now but could consider selling it given the company's recent problems, Warren Buffett said on Monday.
The company "obviously has messed up in a lot of ways in the last few years," he said in a CNBC interview, adding it was not clear why. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.