AMSTERDAM May 4 A unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought Meyn Holding, a Dutch firm that makes machines used to process poultry including stunners, killers, head-pullers and feet-cutters, from private equity firm Altor.

CTB Inc, a Berkshire subsidiary, bought Meyn Holding which owns Meyn Food Processing Technology, the world leader in equipment used to transport, kill, clean and package birds.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Meyn, which employs about 1,000 people, last year reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 32 million euros on revenue of 205 million euros ($268.8 million).

CTB sells equipment such as egg collectors and feeders for live chickens and pigs.

"Meyn is a great match for CTB. The acquisition joins together leading companies in two distinct sectors of the poultry industry," Victor A. Mancinelli, CTB chief executive, said in a statement.

"The acquisition will provide CTB with the ability to offer global poultry companies total solutions from grow-out through the eventual processing cycle."

($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb, editing by Jane Baird)