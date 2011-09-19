THE ISSUE: Obama's proposed new tax plan threatens some sacred cows for upper income investors by adding a minimum tax on those with more than $1 million in income and putting caps on some tax breaks for high-end income earners.

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept19 Obama's new tax proposals aimed at cutting the budget deficit could make some traditional tax havens used by the wealthy a bit less attractive.

Most analysts are skeptical that any proposals being talked about now will go through Congress without change.

But even if it is not possible to say exactly what will happen next, a few broad themes already have emerged for investors on what to do going forward.

BUY GROWTH STOCKS TO MANAGE GAINS

Investors who buy stocks for capital gains can more easily manage in an environment of change. Their taxes are due only when a gain is taken. Dividend stocks generate tax obligations as they spin off income. In the event that a minimum tax for the wealthy wins the day, the ability to hold off taking a gain could be a plus.

"The advantage of capital gains is you get to defer them. An unrealized gain from stock price increases is not taxable until you choose to realize the gain," said Andy Kapyrin, director of research at Regent Atlantic Capital.

He said this means that companies like Apple APPL.O, Google (GOOG.O) and EBAY (EBAY.O) would be good picks.

INCOME STOCKS FOR PREDICTABLE EARNINGS

The changes will not mean dividend payers lose all of their appeal. If the lower capital gains tax rate goes away, as some experts expect to happen when the Bush tax plan expires, then income-driven stocks and bonds will be on a more level playing field.

"Invest in predictables with steady streams of income, such as bonds, MLPs (master limited partnerships), REITs (real estate investment trusts), and utility stocks," said tax specialist Robert Willens.

Willens reckons that any new tax plan hitting capital gains and wealthy payers will create a more cautious investing environment.

Mike Pietronico, CEO of Miller Tabak Asset Management, agreed. "Assuming it will pass, it might put a damper on risk markets."

MUNIS UNDER THE KNIFE

Munis will still have tax-free status, but the tax benefit will be capped at 28 percent, compared to 35 percent at present. The cap is supposed to apply to individuals with $200,000 or more in income.

"If Obama's proposal is passed, munis look less attractive if you're wealthy because you're going to pay taxes on otherwise tax-exempt interest," Kapyrin said.

However, this feature, which actually is contained in the jobs creation piece of Obama's proposal, could be headed for defeat in Congress. "If you make it more difficult for (municipalities) to get financing by taxing them, you'd discourage infrastructure spending," Kapyrin said.

REAL ESTATE'S RETURN

So far, it looks like real estate will not be hit by the tax changes, and there is no serious effort to wipe out the mortgage discussion, though it often comes up and nothing is for certain when it comes to tax breaks. As a middle class tax favorite, however, it looks relatively safe as Congress grapples with a tax-the-rich movement launched by Obama.

Global economist John Rutledge recommended real estate as a way to park money.

"The tax would drive me to tangible assets like real estate where most of the return is not recorded as income so not taxed."