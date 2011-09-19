THE ISSUE: Obama's proposed new tax plan threatens some
sacred cows for upper income investors by adding a minimum tax
on those with more than $1 million in income and putting caps
on some tax breaks for high-end income earners.
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept19 Obama's new tax proposals
aimed at cutting the budget deficit could make some traditional
tax havens used by the wealthy a bit less attractive.
Most analysts are skeptical that any proposals being talked
about now will go through Congress without change.
But even if it is not possible to say exactly what will
happen next, a few broad themes already have emerged for
investors on what to do going forward.
BUY GROWTH STOCKS TO MANAGE GAINS
Investors who buy stocks for capital gains can more easily
manage in an environment of change. Their taxes are due only
when a gain is taken. Dividend stocks generate tax obligations
as they spin off income. In the event that a minimum tax for
the wealthy wins the day, the ability to hold off taking a gain
could be a plus.
"The advantage of capital gains is you get to defer them.
An unrealized gain from stock price increases is not taxable
until you choose to realize the gain," said Andy Kapyrin,
director of research at Regent Atlantic Capital.
He said this means that companies like Apple APPL.O,
Google (GOOG.O) and EBAY (EBAY.O) would be good picks.
INCOME STOCKS FOR PREDICTABLE EARNINGS
The changes will not mean dividend payers lose all of their
appeal. If the lower capital gains tax rate goes away, as some
experts expect to happen when the Bush tax plan expires, then
income-driven stocks and bonds will be on a more level playing
field.
"Invest in predictables with steady streams of income, such
as bonds, MLPs (master limited partnerships), REITs (real
estate investment trusts), and utility stocks," said tax
specialist Robert Willens.
Willens reckons that any new tax plan hitting capital gains
and wealthy payers will create a more cautious investing
environment.
Mike Pietronico, CEO of Miller Tabak Asset Management,
agreed. "Assuming it will pass, it might put a damper on risk
markets."
MUNIS UNDER THE KNIFE
Munis will still have tax-free status, but the tax benefit
will be capped at 28 percent, compared to 35 percent at
present. The cap is supposed to apply to individuals with
$200,000 or more in income.
"If Obama's proposal is passed, munis look less attractive
if you're wealthy because you're going to pay taxes on
otherwise tax-exempt interest," Kapyrin said.
However, this feature, which actually is contained in the
jobs creation piece of Obama's proposal, could be headed for
defeat in Congress. "If you make it more difficult for
(municipalities) to get financing by taxing them, you'd
discourage infrastructure spending," Kapyrin said.
REAL ESTATE'S RETURN
So far, it looks like real estate will not be hit by the
tax changes, and there is no serious effort to wipe out the
mortgage discussion, though it often comes up and nothing is
for certain when it comes to tax breaks. As a middle class tax
favorite, however, it looks relatively safe as Congress
grapples with a tax-the-rich movement launched by Obama.
Global economist John Rutledge recommended real estate as a
way to park money.
"The tax would drive me to tangible assets like real estate
where most of the return is not recorded as income so not
taxed."