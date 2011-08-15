Aug 15 Billionaire Warren Buffett urged U.S.
lawmakers to raise taxes on the country's super-rich to help cut
the budget deficit, saying such a move will not hurt
investments.
"My friends and I have been coddled long enough by a
billionaire-friendly Congress. It's time for our government to
get serious about shared sacrifice," The 80-year-old "Oracle of
Omaha" wrote in an opinion article in The New York Times.
Buffett, one of the world's richest men and chairman of
conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) , said his federal
tax bill last year was $6,938,744.
"That sounds like a lot of money. But what I paid was only
17.4 percent of my taxable income - and that's actually a lower
percentage than was paid by any of the other 20 people in our
office. Their tax burdens ranged from 33 percent to 41 percent
and averaged 36 percent," he said.
Lawmakers engaged in a partisan battle over spending and
taxes for more than three months before agreeing on Aug. 2 to
raise the $14.3 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, avoiding a U.S.
default.
"Americans are rapidly losing faith in the ability of
Congress to deal with our country's fiscal problems. Only action
that is immediate, real and very substantial will prevent that
doubt from morphing into hopelessness," Buffett said.
Buffett said higher taxes for the rich will not discourage
investment.
"I have worked with investors for 60 years and I have yet to
see anyone - not even when capital gains rates were 39.9 percent
in 1976-77 - shy away from a sensible investment because of the
tax rate on the potential gain," he said
"People invest to make money, and potential taxes have never
scared them off."
(Reporting by Santosh Nadgir; Editing by David Holmes)