By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Warren Buffett has touched a
national nerve.
The 80-year-old "Oracle of Omaha," one of the world's three
richest men, has taken to the pages of the New York Times to
call for higher taxes -- yes, higher taxes -- for himself and
his well-off peers.
"My friends and I have been coddled long enough by a
billionaire-friendly Congress. It's time for our government to
get serious about shared sacrifice," he said.
Buffett calling for a higher tax burden for the wealthy is
nothing new; last November, in a lengthy sit-down interview
with ABC News, he insisted that the wealthy "have it better
than we've ever had it" and that they had an obligation to pay
substantially more tax.
However, the timing of his latest appeal made people take
notice. Washington lawmakers are fighting about how to reduce
the nation's budget deficit and curb its massive debt burden,
and the question of "added revenue" -- code for higher taxes --
looms larger than any other.
Republicans have fiercely resisted any attempts by
President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress to make higher
taxes for the wealthy part of any budget plan, insisting
instead on all the deficit-curbing measures be made through
spending cuts.
Taxation will be a major theme of the 2012 presidential
election, and Buffett planted himself squarely in the middle of
the debate.
"While the poor and middle class fight for us in
Afghanistan, and while most Americans struggle to make ends
meet, we mega-rich continue to get our extraordinary tax
breaks," he wrote.
Buffett is not alone in agitating for change.
Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) Chief Executive Howard Schultz is
brewing up support for his call to withhold political
contributions to U.S. lawmakers until they strike a "fair,
bipartisan" deal on the country's debt, revenue and spending.
TRENDING HIGH ON TWITTER
In his Times piece, Buffett felt free to speak for his
fellow rich.
"Most wouldn't mind being told to pay more in taxes as
well, particularly when so many of their fellow citizens are
truly suffering," he said.
While there are plenty of "super-rich" who have been
outspoken on tax issues in past, like Carlyle Group co-founder
David Rubenstein and Congressman Darrell Issa, only one of the
country's notably wealthy people who was contacted by Reuters
was immediately willing to respond to Buffett's call.
"George Soros says he agrees and congratulates Warren
Buffett," his spokesman said. "The rich are hurting their own
long term interests by their opposition to paying more taxes."
From the general taxpaying public, the reaction was almost
instantaneous. "Warren Buffett" was one of the single most
mentioned topics on Twitter as of Monday afternoon, as was the
title of his op-ed piece, "Stop Coddling the Super-Rich."
Nearly 55,000 people voted in an MSNBC.com poll on his
comments, and 95 percent agreed with him.
President Obama, appearing in Minnesota on a bus tour of
the U.S. Midwest, cited Buffett's comments as further proof
that Congress needed to find ways to raise tax revenue without
taxing the middle class any further.
Speaking of the various tax incentives he and other wealthy
taxpayers receive, Buffett said "(these) and other blessings
are showered upon us by legislators in Washington who feel
compelled to protect us, much as if we were spotted owls or
some other endangered species. It's nice to have friends in
high places."
Buffett, chairman of the conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N), said his federal tax bill last year was $6,938,744,
the equivalent of 64 shares of Berkshire Class A stock.
"That sounds like a lot of money. But what I paid was only
17.4 percent of my taxable income -- and that's actually a
lower percentage than was paid by any of the other 20 people in
our office. Their tax burdens ranged from 33 percent to 41
percent and averaged 36 percent," he said.
