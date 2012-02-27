UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 27 Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought more shares in International Business Machines Corp during the first quarter but is unlikely to do much more investing in the technology sector, Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday.
Buffett, asked about Apple Inc, said he has never bought the shares. He did note, though, that Apple's late CEO Steve Jobs contacted him a few years ago seeking advice about that company's substantial cash pile. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.