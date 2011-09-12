* Bug Music includes 250,000-song catalog
* BMG bid beats out Fuller, Ole Music
* EMI could be next target for BMG
By Yinka Adegoke
NEW YORK, Sept 12 BMG Rights Management said on
Monday it would pay around $300 million to buy Bug Music, a Los
Angeles song publisher whose catalog includes hits such as
"What a Wonderful World" and "Under The Boardwalk."
BMG Rights reached the deal with Bug Music's owner, private
equity firm Spectrum Equity Investors. The deal values Bug
Music at around $300 million, according to two people familiar
with the process.
With a catalog of more than 250,000 songs the auction for
Bug Music had attracted interest from a range of bidders
including American Idol creator Simon Fuller, Ole Music and
Sony/ATV, a joint venture between Sony Corp and the estate of
late pop star Michael Jackson.
BMG Rights is a joint venture of giant German media company
Bertelsmann [BERT.UL] and private equity firm KKR (KKR.N).
The deal is expected to close in October.
Even as global recorded music sales have tumbled in recent
years, song catalogs have kept or increased their value because
they can earn revenue from a wider variety of licensing sources
than record sales.
Fund managers and investors like pension funds and private
equity firms have been attracted by song publishers' relatively
stable cash flows.
Earlier this year, Russian-born billionaire Len Blavatnik
paid $3.3 billion to take control of Warner Music Group, whose
assets include the music publisher Warner/Chappell.
Blavatnik is now among contenders for EMI Music's recording
and publishing assets with final bids due by the end of this
month, according to several sources.
BMG Rights and Sony/ATV are also known to be interested in
EMI, but are more focused on EMI's publishing catalog.
