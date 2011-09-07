NEW YORK, Sept 7 Pop Idol and American Idol creator Simon Fuller is among the parties in the final stages of bidding for Los Angeles music publisher Bug Music, according to a person familiar with the process.

Bug, which is owned by Spectrum Private Equity, is expected to fetch bids starting around $300 million, according to the person.

Fuller's XIX Entertainment, BMG Music and Ole Music are among second-round bidders for the publisher whose 250,000-strong catalog of songs includes Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life" and the Drifters hit "Under the Boardwalk".

Final bids are due by Friday. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke. Editing by Robert MacMillan)