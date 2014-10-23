Oct 23 Shares of Build-a-Bear Workshop Inc and Jakks Pacific Inc jumped after the struggling toy retailers forecast strong holiday sales, indicating that a bumper fourth quarter could go a long way in lifting the companies' sagging fortunes.

Build-a-Bear's shares rose as much as 25.6 percent to a more than six-year high of $16.00. The stock was one of the top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

Jakks Pacific's shares touched a five-month high of $8.99.

Based on strong demand for Frozen Snow Glow Elsa doll and Light Up Musical dresses, both based on the blockbuster Disney animation movie "Frozen", Jakks Pacific raised its profit forecast for the year to 64-67 cents per share, much higher than its previous expectation of 20-30 cents.

Toys are expected to be among the top selling gift items this holiday season, along with consumer electronics, gift cards and apparel, according to a Nielsen holiday sales forecast.

Jakks Pacific, which has reported losses for the last two years and declining revenue since 2009, said last month sales from its "Frozen" line could top $125 million in sales this year.

"We look forward to returning Jakks to profitability as we wrap up a successful 2014 and look forward to a promising year in 2015," Chief Executive Stephen Berman said in a statement on Thursday.

Build-a-Bear reported on Thursday its first rise in quarterly revenue after four straight quarters of decline, helped by strong marketing of its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collection and expanded relationship with Macy's Inc.

The company also said the fourth quarter had started with a positive sales trend.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)