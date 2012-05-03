* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.10

* Q1 rev $96.4 mln vs est $97.6 mln

* Shares up as much as 14 pct

May 3 Stuffed toys retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss due to a fall in costs, sending its shares up as much as 14 percent.

First-quarter net loss narrowed to $1 million, or 6 cents per share, from a loss of $2.3 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.

Revenue was largely flat at $96.4 million, missing the $97.6 million analysts had expected.

Comparable store sales -- those at stores open for at least a year -- rose 3.6 percent in North America, home to over 80 percent of its stores. Overall comparable store sales were up 1.2 percent in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share. Analysts, on average, had expected the company to make a loss of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's gross profit margin improved to 39.9 percent from 38.9 percent while its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses dipped from 43 percent of revenues to 41.5 percent.

Build-A-Bear shares were trading up 2 percent at $4.50 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)