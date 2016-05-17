SOFIA May 17 Bulgaria is launching a tender to run Sofia airport for 35 years, a deal expected to bring in some 1.2 billion levs ($695 million) to state coffers, transport minister Ivailo Moskovski said on Tuesday.

The Balkan country hopes to seal a deal by the end of the year and use the proceeds to overhaul and modernise its ailing and debt-ridden state railway operator BDZ, Moskovski said.

Operators of airports in Munich, Frankfurt, Zurich, Lyon and Dublin, as well as the operator of London's Heathrow, have expressed initial interest in the tender, he said.

