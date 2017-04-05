UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SOFIA, April 5 Bulgaria's interim government on Wednesday cancelled a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, saying the planned granting of concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport was not in the public interest.
"The government has decided to cancel the tender," a government spokeswoman said after a cabinet meeting.
The interim transport minister said last month he would propose the cancellation of the tender as it would lead to higher airport fees and hurt air traffic to Bulgaria. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts