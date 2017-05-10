SOFIA May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.

Last month, Bulgaria's interim government cancelled the tender saying the plans to grant concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport were not in the public interest.

The tender was launched in May 2016 by the previous government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.

"We have no reason to change the strategy for the management of Sofia airport. The procedure to grant Sofia airport on concession will be launched again," Goranov told reporters after the first cabinet meeting of the new government, led by Borisov.

The Sofia airport, which was used by 5 million passengers last year, is currently operated by the state. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely)