SOFIA, July 30 Bulgarian units of Russian oil
company LUKOIL have not abused their dominant market
positions, the country's anti-monopoly commission concluded on
Monday after an investigation lasting almost a year.
The Commission for Protection of Competition launched the
probe last August, extending a wider dispute with LUKOIL,
Russia's second largest oil producer, which is a key fuel
provider and taxpayer in Bulgaria.
The commission examined LUKOIL's trade relations with its
wholesale clients, paying special attention to its discount
policies, and concluded there had not been any breach of fair
competition.
The commission said that Bulgaria had mechanisms in place
that effectively prevented abuses in the markets for the widely
used A-95 gasoline and for diesel.
"There are relevant ways of preventing any damage to
competition on the wholesale markets for A-95 petrol and diesel
fuel," the commission said in a statement.
LUKOIL Bulgaria was not immediately available for comment.
The commission also ruled that LUKOIL's Bulgarian refinery
and jet fuel trading company have not abused their dominant
market position in jet fuel supplies.
Russian oil major LUKOIL owns Bulgaria's only operational
oil refinery, Burgas Neftochim, which meets over 60 percent of
the fuel needs of the Balkan country and has a chain of over 200
petrol stations, with a 26 percent retail market share.
However, LUKOIL still a faces another distinct investigation
by the same body.
In March, the watchdog accused four oil companies operating
in the country - LUKOIL Bulgaria, Austria's OMV,
Rompetrol Bulgaria, which is part of a group that also controls
the Romanian Petromidia refinery, and the fuel
wholeseller unit of Petrol AD, of price-fixing.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Anthony Barker)