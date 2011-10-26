SOFIA Oct 26 Bulgaria has agreed to sell its 35.8 percent stake in Arsenal, the Balkan country's biggest weapons maker, to its majority owners for 15.1 million levs ($10.7 million), the privatisation agency said, after the only other bidder pulled out.

The weapons maker, based in the central town of Kazanlak, is majority controlled by Arsenal 2000, a private Bulgarian company.

The only other interested bidder withdrew its offer in a tender for the stake, the privatisation agency said on Wednesday. The sale is to be sealed within a month.

Since 1989, Arsenal, which employs 5,000 people, has won a tender to supply the Iraqi army with light machine guns and makes arms suitable for use by NATO, which Bulgaria joined in 2004.

Its revenues from arms sales totalled 99 million levs in 2009, the latest available data showed, with a net profit of 1.5 million.

($1 = 1.406 Bulgarian Levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Erica Billingham)