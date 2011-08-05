SOFIA Aug 5 Bulgaria is opening a tender to sell its 35.8 percent stake in arms producer Arsenal, once a licensed maker of Kalashnikov assault rifles, as part of government efforts to boost public revenues.

The Balkan country's biggest weapons maker, based in the central town of Kazanlak, is majority controlled by Arsenal 2000, a private Bulgarian company.

Binding bids from companies, which need to prove an annual income from arms sales for at least 40 million levs ($29 million) in the past year, will be expected by the middle of December, the privatisation agency said on Friday.

Since 1989, the company, which employs 5,000 people, has won a tender to supply the Iraqi army with light machine guns and makes arms suitable for use by NATO, which Bulgaria joined in 2004.

Its revenues from arms sales totalled 99 million levs ($72 million) in 2009, the latest available data showed, with a net profit of 1.5 million. ($1 = 1.382 Bulgarian Levs) (Reported by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Will Waterman)