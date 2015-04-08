(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, April 8 Prosecutors charged two auditors
from the Bulgarian unit of consulting firm KPMG on
Wednesday with not reporting shortcomings in the activities of
Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) to the central
bank.
The Bulgarian prosecutors said in a statement that they had
also charged the head of Corpbank's internal audit unit with
neglecting her duties, which they said resulted in significant
damage to the lender and helped precipitate a liquidity crisis.
KPMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment,
while the head of Corpbank's internal audit unit could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Corpbank, Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender, collapsed last
year following a run on deposits in June, triggering the biggest
banking crisis the Balkan country has seen since the 1990s. A
subsequent independent assessment ordered by the central bank
pointed to major failings in the way the lender was run.
Corpbank's fall raised serious concerns over the quality of
banking supervision in the European Union's poorest member
state.
In Wednesday's statement, prosecutors said about KPMG's
auditors: "Despite established violations in the activities of
Corpbank, of which they became aware in the course of audit
engagements, they did not report these in writing and promptly
to the central bank."
"These violations, found during the period 2009-2014 were
not reflected in the audit reports for supervisory purposes, in
accordance with the regulations," they said.
A Bulgarian regulator in December found KPMG's audits of
Corpbank were marked by "significant gaps and inconsistencies"
and later fined the firm.
The charges came a day after prosecutors accused a former
central bank deputy governor of abuse of office, saying he
failed to act on a report showing failings in how Corpbank was
run. Another central bank deputy was also investigated for abuse
of office last year and subsequently charged.
The central bank revoked Corpbank's licence in November and
a court is expected to decide whether to declare the lender
insolvent later in April.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Pravin Char)