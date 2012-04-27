SOFIA, April 27 Bulgaria's state energy holding BEH and Azerbaijan's national gas company SOCAR signed an accord aimed at boosting Azeri gas supplies to Bulgaria and the European Union, the Bulgarian energy ministry said on Friday.

Bulgaria, seeking ways to diversify its gas routes and supplies, plans to start importing up to 1 billion of cubic meters of Azeri gas in 2014, when it hopes to have an operational gas link to neighbouring Turkey.

It is almost fully dependent on Russian gas, which it gets though a single route. Its annual gas needs range between 3-4 bcm a year

"The document is an important step... to secure Azeri gas supplies to Bulgaria and their transit to southeastern Europe and the European Union," the ministry said after the document was signed in Baku.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, on an official visit to Azerbaijan, said Brussels should give its approval for Bulgaria to build an interconnector link with Turkey to secure more diverse supplies for the continent.

"If they do not let us do the interconnector link...the word diversification would mean nothing to me," national BNR radio quoted Borisov as saying after meeting his Azeri counterpart Artur Rasizade.

"Especially as the Nabucco project will probably be built sometime in the very, very distant future," he said.

The Nabucco project was long considered the EU's favourite scheme to import Azeri gas into Europe, but analysts say the executive has shifted stance to become "project neutral".

The Commission has welcomed the possibility of talks to merge rival projects and official documents and legislative proposals refer to the Southern Corridor, a general route for shipping central Asian gas into southern Europe, rather than Nabucco specifically. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova. editing by William Hardy)