By Tsvetelia Tsolova
| SOFIA, March 4
SOFIA, March 4 Bulgaria wants the European
Commission to revive plans for the Nabucco pipeline that would
pump gas from the Caspian Sea, after a Russian project seen as a
rival was scrapped, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said on
Wednesday.
Keen to diversify its energy supplies due to the Ukraine
crisis, Bulgaria meets more than 80 percent of its gas needs
with imports from Russia.
Sofia was caught off guard by President Vladimir Putin's
surprise announcement in December to abandon plans for the South
Stream pipeline that would have supplied gas to Europe via
Bulgaria, while bypassing Ukraine.
Nabucco was backed by Western powers, but was shelved in
part because there was not enough demand to sustain both it and
South Stream. Bulgaria, which would have benefited from charging
transit fees for South Stream, sees reviving Nabucco as a way to
compensate for its loss.
Moscow is now working on an alternative that would pass
through Turkey but avoid Bulgaria, prompting accusations from
Brussels that Russia was holding European Union member Bulgaria
to ransom.
"We want to unfreeze the Nabucco project through Bulgaria,"
Borisov told reporters after meeting Azeri President Ilham
Aliyev in Sofia.
"It is not aimed against anyone, this is about preserving
Bulgaria's national interest, so that our gas network be full
with gas, so that we take transit fees and not be bypassed,"
Borisov said.
European leaders had pushed Nabucco in order to weaken
Russia's grip on the Central and Eastern European energy market,
but the project was derailed by cost overruns, a lack of
available gas and Russian lobbying.
The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a rival project to
Nabucco that will bring Azeri gas to Italy via Greece, is still
under consideration.
Speaking alongside Borisov, President Aliyev said Bulgaria
could build an interconnector with Greece to draw gas from the
TAP route, which could then be sent on to Romania and Hungary.
Azerbaijan, whose total gas reserves stood at 2.5 trillion
cubic metres, is expected to start shipping Caspian gas to
Europe from its biggest gas field, Shah Deniz II, in 2020.
"We think that we can unite TAP and Nabucco. It is not
important what you call this route. Our main goal is that the
volumes of Azeri gas enter Europe," Aliyev said. "The more EU
countries receive our gas, the better for all."
