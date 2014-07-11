UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SOFIA, July 11 An executive of Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) was arrested in a Black Sea town on Friday, prosecutors said, adding there was evidence the executive had ordered money to be taken from the bank's vault and given to third parties.
Prosecutors also said they were preparing to summon Corpbank's main shareholder in connection with the recent collapse of the bank. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Pravin Char)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts