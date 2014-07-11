SOFIA, July 11 An executive of Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) was arrested in a Black Sea town on Friday, prosecutors said, adding there was evidence the executive had ordered money to be taken from the bank's vault and given to third parties.

Prosecutors also said they were preparing to summon Corpbank's main shareholder in connection with the recent collapse of the bank. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Pravin Char)