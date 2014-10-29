SOFIA Oct 29 Bulgaria's Central Bank Governor Ivan Iskrov will step down as soon as a decision is taken on what to do with Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), Iskrov told a budget commission in parliament on Wednesday.

The central bank has come under fire from lawmakers and citizens for its handling of a run on deposits at Corpbank in June, which forced the lender to shut down. Iskrov had offered to resign in the run-up to an election on Oct 5.

"Immediately after we find a decision for the Corporate Commercial Bank, after there is stability, a governing majority, I will step down," Iskrov said in televised comments.

"Let us not put the central bank, one of the few institutions in the country that still works, in chaos and unable to take decisions," Iskrov said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)