SOFIA, June 27 Bulgaria's First Investment Bank (FIBank) said on Friday it would close its branches at 1200 GMT and remain closed until Monday after what it described as "a criminally organised attack" that resulted in depositors withdrawing 800 million lev ($555.88 million) in funds in a matter of hours

Bulgaria's third largest lender said in a statement it had to close its branches temporarily for logistical reasons but would resume normal operations on Monday.

A spokesman for the bank, speaking to Reuters, said however that Internet banking services and cash machine withdrawals would continue to operate normally.

"As you see, the bank is the object of an unprecedented criminally organised attack of rumours and ill-intentioned public statements," First Investment Bank said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)