BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to sell building in Tokyo at 2.03 bln yen
* Says it will sell a building in Tokyo at 2.03 billion yen in total on July 31
SOFIA, Sept 12 All major shareholders in Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank are seeking state backing to draw up a rescue plan for the troubled lender, Vienna-based financial consultancy EPIC said in a statement on Friday.
EPIC, on behalf of the major shareholders, said it had sent a letter to the Bulgarian central bank and government, seeking their support to work together on a restructuring and recapitalisation plan for the country's fourth-largest lender.
EPIC also proposed a meeting in Sofia next week with the central bank to request that the consultancy conduct a full due diligence on the lender.
Tsvetan Vassilev controls over half of the bank, an Omani sovereign fund has about a 30 percent stake and Russia's VTB Capital, part of VTB Bank, has around 9 percent.
Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova
