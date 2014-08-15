BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
SOFIA Aug 15 Bulgaria's central bank is to allow some banking activities to resume at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) so borrowers can repay loans to the country's fourth-largest lender.
"(Borrowers) are allowed payment transactions for the purpose of repayment of loans to the bank," the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
The bank was hit by a run on deposits in June that led to Bulgaria's biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. Corpbank has since remained shut pending an audit into its books, due to be completed by October, and angry customers have demanded access to their deposits. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams and David Goodman)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016