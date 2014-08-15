(Adds quote, details, background)
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA Aug 15 Bulgaria's central bank has
allowed some banking activities to resume at Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) so borrowers can repay loans
to the country's fourth-largest lender, officials said on
Friday.
The bank was hit by a run on deposits in June that led to
Bulgaria's biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. Corpbank was
placed under the control of the central bank and has since
remained shut pending an audit into its books, due to be
completed by October, leaving angry customers without access to
their deposits.
While the deposits remain frozen, branches of Corpbank
nevertheless have reopened for normal working hours to allow
borrowers to pay back outstanding loans, a spokeswoman for the
central bank told Reuters.
"There are many people and companies that wish to pay back
their loans to Corpbank ... as they do not want to pay interest
... and there is no reason to not allow them to do that," she
said.
"These are normal banking operations ... these operations
will not hinder the work of the bank's administrators," she
added.
There is still no solution in sight on what Bulgarian
authorities will do with Corpbank. A rescue package put together
by the central bank and the previous Socialist-led government
was derailed by a lack of political consensus in July.
A caretaker government appointed by the president took
office in August and will govern until elections in October. The
president said no action could be taken on Corpbank until the
results of an audit ordered by the central bank are known,
around the middle of October.
The interim finance minister on Thursday threw his weight
behind a market solution to Corpbank that did not involve state
funds, a statement said, after the minister met with a group of
experts to discuss the issue.
Bulgarian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged the
main owner of Corpbank, Tsvetan Vassilev, with embezzlement and
an international warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Clients unnerved by reports of alleged shady deals involving
Vassilev withdrew more than a fifth of deposits in a week-long
bank run, forcing the central bank to shut down its operations.
Vassilev, who was locked in a public feud with a rival at
the time of the run, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and
said the run was a plot hatched by his competitors. He has also
previously accused elements of Bulgaria's prosecution service of
plotting against him.
