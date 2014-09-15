* Central bank seeks proposals for bank's rescue
* Urges talks with finance ministry on possible aid
* Analysts say solution unlikely before October polls
SOFIA, Sept 15 Bulgaria's central bank wants to
start talks with major shareholders of troubled Corporate
Commercial Bank as soon as possible, it said on Monday,
adding the finance ministry would have to approve any state aid.
Vienna-based advisory firm EPIC, acting for Corpbank's main
shareholders and potential investors, is seeking to start work
with the central bank this week on a rescue plan for Bulgaria's
fourth largest lender, shut since June 20 after a run on
deposits.
EPIC has said it represents Bulgarian Tsvetan Vassilev, who
owns 50.6 percent in Corpbank, an Omani sovereign wealth fund
with a 30 percent stake and VTB Capital, controlled by Russia's
VTB Bank with about 9 percent.
The central bank, which politicians and economists have
accused of acting too slowly, urged EPIC to make a clear
proposal about what its clients are willing to do to restructure
and recapitalise the lender.
It said the consultancy should start talks with the finance
ministry "as soon as possible to clarify the real possibilities
and conditions under which state support can be granted".
It added in a statement: "EPIC needs to present more
information how it sees the recapitalisation of Corpbank,
including the concrete financial engagements which the persons
it represents are able to undertake."
The central bank also wants EPIC to say it how it plans to
ensure liquidity for the bank if it fails to secure state aid -
noting the lender is still short of funds needed to pay deposits
worth 6.2 billion levs ($4.1 billion).
The run on Corpbank in June prompted the central bank to
shut down its operations, pending the outcome of an audit due to
be completed next month.
Efforts to put together a rescue plan have become bogged
down pending October elections, and analysts say no solution is
likely before a new parliament is set up. Meanwhile depositors
are keeping up protests demanding access to their funds and the
resignation of the central bank's management.
(1 US dollar = 1.5109 Bulgarian lev)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)