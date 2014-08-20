BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
SOFIA Aug 20 An unidentified fund based in Vienna has expressed interest in rescuing Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) and will present a concrete plan to do so within 10 days, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Georgi Bliznashki said on Wednesday.
The fate of the country's fourth-largest lender has been in limbo since June, when a run on deposits at the bank prompted the central bank to seize control and close its operations.
"Yes, a fund, based in Vienna, showed interest in rescuing Corpbank," Bliznashki told reporters at a news conference. "Their representatives will present a concrete plan within 10 days ... it's a ray of hope but we'll see." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by David Holmes)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: