SOFIA Aug 22 Bulgaria's central bank has asked
the two biggest shareholders of troubled Corporate Commercial
Bank (Corpbank) to present plans for the bank's rescue
by the end of this month.
The central bank said it had sent letters to the two
shareholders on Friday, adding their proposals should be in line
with national and EU legislation.
Bulgarian company Bromak, owned by businessman Tsvetan
Vassilev, owns just over half of Corpbank. Oman's sovereign
wealth fund is the second-biggest shareholder with a stake of
about 30 percent.
Bulgarian Interim Prime Minister Georgi Bliznashki said on
Wednesday an unidentified fund based in Vienna had expressed
interest in rescuing the bank and would present its plan within
10 days.
The Omani fund has already held talks with Bulgarian
authorities about stabilising Corpbank.
Interim Finance Minister Rumen Porozhanov, however, said on
Wednesday that he had not met with the Oman fund's
representatives since taking office earlier two weeks ago.
The central bank said that Bromak had not yet notified it of
any initiative regarding support for Corpbank nor had it sought
information on the financial state of the lender.
Bulgarian prosecutors have charged Vassilev with
embezzlement and said that an international warrant for his
arrest had been issued.
The central bank said the investment arm of the Russian
bank, the third-biggest shareholder with a 9.1 percent stake,
initially stated interest in supporting the lender but on June
24 publicly declared it no longer had such intentions.
The fate of Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender has been in
limbo since June, when a run on deposits prompted the central
bank to seize control of Corpbank and close its operations,
sparking a banking crisis in the Black Sea state.
Last Friday, the central bank allowed some banking
activities to resume so borrowers can repay loans to the bank
but deposits remain frozen.
Vassilev has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said the
run on the bank was a plot hatched by his competitors. He has
also previously accused elements of Bulgaria's prosecution
service of plotting against him.
Private backing would be welcomed by Bulgarian authorities
after rescue efforts by the central bank and the former
Socialist-led government were derailed by a lack of political
consensus in July.
Hundreds of angry depositors at Corpbank staged protests in
Sofia and several other cities on Tuesday, demanding access to
their accounts.
