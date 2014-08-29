(Adds quotes, details)
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA Aug 29 Depositors at Bulgaria's Corporate
Commercial Bank (Corpbank) may get partial access to
their funds at the troubled bank in September, Interim Finance
Minister Rumen Porozhanov said on Friday.
Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender was hit by a run on
deposits in June that led to the Black sea country's biggest
banking crisis since the 1990s.
Corpbank was placed under the control of the central bank
(BNB) and has since remained shut pending an audit of its books,
due to be completed by October. That left angry customers
without access to their deposits.
"We debated issues of partial access to deposits as of next
month," Porozhanov told the local channel bTV after meeting with
European Commission's delegation in Sofia.
Depositors are expected to be allowed to withdraw sums of up
to 500 levs ($337) or 1,000 levs, Porozhanov said, adding it
would allow more than 100,000 people who have small deposits,
receive their whole balances.
Bulgarian law provides for a deposit guarantee of up to
100,000 euros ($131,000).
Earlier this month, the BNB allowed some banking activities
to resume at Corpbank so borrowers could repay outstanding loans
to the country's fourth-largest lender. Deposits, however,
remain frozen.
Bulgarian authorities had originally planned to reopen the
bank in July.
Last week, hundreds of Corpbank depositors staged protests
in capital Sofia and several other cities, demanding access to
their accounts.. New protests are scheduled on
Friday.
LOSS OF FUNDS
"We would like for Corpbank to start working and to prevent
a loss of the funds of all companies which have accounts there,"
Porozhanov said.
"The fate of Corpbank is not decided by the government. At
present, the financial situation at Corpbank is being evaluated,
after which audits will be carried out to see if the bank has
been decapitalized.
"The bank has certainly experienced a loss of liquidity but
what we recommend is a review of the proposals of investors who
can rescue the bank."
Last week, Interim Prime Minister Georgi Bliznashki said an
unidentified fund based in Vienna had expressed interest in
rescuing the bank and would present its plan within 10
days.
Last Friday, the central bank has asked the two biggest
shareholders of Corpbank -- Bulgarian company Bromak, owned by
businessman Tsvetan Vassilev and Oman's sovereign wealth fund
-- to present rescue plans by the end of August.
"Only the BNB is familiar with the current situation at
Corpbank as it was the body which appointed conservators at the
bank and is in charge of the oversight of their activity,"
Porozhanov added.
"We are discussing with BNB the preferred scenarios for
solving the case. The decisions have to be based on market
solutions without the intervention of public funds."
The banking crisis has put renewed scrutiny on the
investment climate in the Balkan country. Standard & Poor's
rating agency downgraded Bulgaria's credit rating in June and
the country has struggled to revive economic growth and foreign
investment.
(1 US dollar = 1.4846 Bulgarian lev)
(1 US dollar = 0.7594 euro)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Larry King)