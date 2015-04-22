SOFIA, April 22 A Bulgarian court declared Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) bankrupt on Wednesday, months after the central bank revoked its licence in the biggest banking crisis to hit the Balkan country since 1990s.

The court's decision sets Nov. 6 2014 as the date since when the country's fourth-largest lender has been insolvent. The court will now appoint a receiver at the lender that will collect and then sell the bank's assets and property in parts or as a whole enterprise to pay back its creditors.

Bulgaria's Deposit Insurance Fund has become the bank's biggest creditor, after the state paid out over 3.5 billion levs ($1.92 billion) in guaranteed deposits to Corpbank's clients.

The court decision can be appealed within seven days. ($1 = 1.8129 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams)