SOFIA, July 29 Bulgaria's parliament endorsed a new banking supervisor at the central bank on Wednesday, following a scandal around the collapse of the country's fourth-largest lender last year.

Prosecutors charged the previous deputy governor with abuse of office linked to the failure of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank), whose owner was charged with embezzlement.

After months of wrangling and the position being vacant since last June, lawmakers voted to appoint Dimitar Kostov, who was previously the deputy governor in charge of banking policy.

The Reformist Bloc, the ruling GERB party's junior partner, opposed his appointment in February, arguing he shared the blame for Corpbank, and voted against him again on Wednesday but his appointment was approved with the help of opposition lawmakers.

Kostov, 57, has denied any responsibility over Corpbank, saying that the previous deputy governor in charge of supervision had not informed the central bank's managing board about problems at the lender.

Bulgaria wants to restore trust in its banking system after a parliamentary report found that Corpbank had been run like a "pyramid scheme" and accused central bank regulators of being "asleep". The previous central bank governor resigned in June.

Parliament also voted to appoint Kalin Hristov for a second six-year term as deputy in charge of the currency board arrangement, and the bank's chief legal adviser, Nina Stoyanova, as head of banking policy and accountancy.

New governor Dimitar Radev dismissed calls to appoint outsiders to senior positions in his team. He said trust in the banking regulator would best be restored with existing central bank officials who have the necessary skills and experience.

"The three candidates are professionals who can be assessed by the real work they have done so far. Their election will guarantee predictability in the work of the bank," Radev said.

Kostov has pledged to tighten control over banks, including by setting up a special unit to sound early warnings of possible problems and also timely reporting to the central bank's managing board after inspections.

He will also have to help banks prepare for stress tests next year and insulate the sector from possible contagion from Greece's debt crisis. Bulgaria is seen as vulnerable to its neighbour as Greek lenders own more than a fifth of its banks. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Ireland)